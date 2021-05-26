McDonald’s Strapped For Staff, Offers iPhone After 6 Months

A McDonald’s in Illinois desperate for workers is offering a free iPhone to employees who work there for at least six months, amidst an ongoing nationwide hiring shortage.

The McDonald’s located in Altamont, Illinois, posted a sign in the window of the fast-food restaurant in order to attract people into working there, specifying that in order to receive a free iPhone, workers must meet certain criteria and work there for at least six months, Business Insider reported.

A spokesperson for the fast-food chain explained that several McDonald’s locations across the nation are offering incentives such as paid time off, sign-on bonuses, and referral bonuses in order to attract workers, according to Business Insider.

The Daily Caller reached out to the Altamont location for a statement and did not receive a response back a the time of publication.

McDonald’s previously announced in a May 13 press statement that the company would be raising the minimum wage for their workers to at least $11 – $17 an hour.

The U.S. economy added 266,000 jobs in April, a number far below than what most economists had predicted, according to data released by the Department of Labor. (RELATED: April Job Growth Was Far Short Of Expectations. Here’s Why Hiring Slowed)

Many businesses across the nation have reported experiencing difficulties trying to find and hire employees as millions of Americans are still receiving unemployment benefits.

States including Alabama, Arkansas, South Carolina, Montana, Mississippi, and Florida have announced that they would either be ending or rolling back the additional $300 unemployment benefits in their states in order to motivate people to apply for jobs.