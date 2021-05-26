‘Multiple Fatalities’ In San Jose Shooting, Authorities Say

Multiple people have died after shots rang out at a San Jose, California rail yard Wednesday, authorities confirmed.

The Wednesday morning shooting took place at a light rail facility around 6:30 a.m., CNN reported. The facility, which serves as a storage and maintenance yard for trains, is adjacent to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Department and across the street from the San Jose airport, according to the Associated Press.

“I can’t confirm the exact number of injuries and fatalities but I will tell you that they are multiple injuries and multiple fatalities in this case,” Santa Clara County sheriff’s spokesman Deputy Russell Davis said, according to AP.

There are “multiple fatalities” after a shooting at a San Jose, California, rail yard, according to sheriff officials. They also say the suspected shooter is dead.https://t.co/rBqCXTQOuL — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) May 26, 2021

Davis said that “the suspect is confirmed deceased,” according to the AP. Employees of the Valley Transportation Authority were among those injured or killed in the shooting.

Retired ATF Special Agent Jim Cavanaugh says Americans need to blame the gun lobby, not mentally ill people for mass shootings like the one in San Jose. pic.twitter.com/p0sNXS0sQd — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) May 26, 2021

The Valley Transportation Authority, which employs about 2,000 workers, said its service was not impacted by the shooting and that its employees have since evacuated the scene, according to CNN. (RELATED: City Sees 4 Homicides And A Quadruple Shooting In First Weekend Of May)

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom has been briefed and is monitoring the situation, CNN reported. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) agents have been dispatched to the scene and are taking part in the investigation.