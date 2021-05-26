Neil deGrasse Tyson Sounds Like He Doesn’t Believe In UFOs Because Nobody Has Livestreamed One

Neil deGrasse Tyson doesn’t sound like a big fan of UFO theories.

The legendary astrophysicist spoke Wednesday with Joe Rogan about UFOs as the topic dominates the country, but he's far from solid.

Why? Well, in part it’s because nobody has ever livestreamed an encounter with one. Yes, that’s part of his beef. Nobody has produced a viral alien abduction video. Watch him defend his stance below.

First off, that was an incredible segment from both men. I was engaged from the moment it started through the closing seconds. That’s how you know a podcast is great, and that’s the standard of excellence we’ve come to expect from Rogan.

Having said that, I’m not sure Tyson’s logic holds up here under scrutiny. Just for the sake of argument, let’s assume aliens are real, the UFOs we’ve seen are their tech and they’re highly sophisticated. Again, this is just for the sake of argument.

Does anyone think they’d allow someone to live stream them like they’re doing a casino review in Las Vegas? I somehow doubt creatures capable of building flying vehicles we can’t keep up with are that stupid.

On the other hand, his point about the sensors in the fighter jets was a very fair question to raise. The sensors picked up the speed and height.

I never even stopped to think about asking questions about the sensors. Clearly, I should have because it’s an interesting point.

Whatever the answers might be, I’m very curious to find out what these UFOs are all about. I’ve covered the topic many times on my show.

