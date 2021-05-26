Paula Abdul Talks About Removing Her Breast Implants

Musician Paula Abdul opened up about her recent decision to have her breast implants removed.

“With my height, I’m petite, I started with a smaller breast,” Abdul said in a video shared Tuesday by InMode, the medical device company the “American Idol” judge is an ambassador for.

“Twenty plus years ago, I had implants put in and the more I was dancing the harder it was getting on my back,” she added. “As the years go by, gravity happens too. I always felt like [they were] a little too big for my frame and I wanted to get the old implants out. (RELATED: Star Country Singer’s Wife Explains Why She Had Her Breast Implants Removed)

Abdul and Dr. Jacob Unger spoke about the technique used to remove the musician’s implants in the video.

Abdul has previously been open about her plastic surgery.

“I wanted to do something for myself,” Abdul told People magazine in an interview back in 2019. “I’ve had multiple spinal cord injuries and paralysis, and because my arms had paralysis, the muscles atrophied. I work out a lot, and no matter how many times I hit the gym and did bicep and tricep workouts, it was always difficult because I had to rebuild muscle tissue.”