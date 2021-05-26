PFF Gives Ohio State A 48% Chance Of Winning The Big 10, Wisconsin Has An 11% Chance

Ohio State is a big favorite to win the Big 10 this upcoming college football season.

According to Pro Football Focus, the Buckeyes have a 48% chance of winning the conference after 10,000 simulations.

Iowa has a 17% chance and Wisconsin has an 11% chance.

Chance to win the Big Ten after 10,000 simulations of the season pic.twitter.com/ThoIBuBQM9 — PFF College (@PFF_College) May 25, 2021

I understand Ohio State being the favorite to win the conference, but this gap seems way too big. The gap between OSU and the Badgers is downright huge.

Again, the Buckeyes have all the talent in the world, and should be favored out of the gate. However, I’m not sure they should be favored by this much.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb)

Also, I’m shocked that Iowa has a better chance than the Badgers. That can’t be real, right? Are we really putting that much stock into their win last season over Wisconsin?

We were decimated by injuries and COVID. There’s little to no chance that happens again. If Wisconsin is healthy, then we should roll through the B1G West. That’s just a fact.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball)

No matter what happens, I’m super excited for week one to get here. It’s going to be an electric season.