Prince Harry To Host Town Hall With Oprah About Mental Health Following Documentary

Prince Harry is teaming up with Oprah Winfrey again to talk about mental health following his documentary series called “The Me You Can’t See.”

The Duke of Sussex and the legendary talk show host will host a town hall this week that will allow for a more in-depth conversation with celebrity guests and health experts on their own experiences with mental health, Vanity Fair reported in a piece published Wednesday.

The companion series to the Apple TV+ docuseries comes out Friday and is titled, “The Me You Can’t See: A Path Forward.”

Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry and will reunite for “The Me You Can’t See: A Path Forward,” an Apple TV+ town hall event following up on their series on mental health. pic.twitter.com/aBNuove9kd — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 26, 2021

Experts are expected to share guidance and ways to move forward on conversations with people about mental health, and how one can help themselves and others struggling.

Some of the celebrities that are participating in the town hall include Glenn Close, Zak Williams and Ambar Martinez, the outlet noted.

The royal recently talked about his wife Meghan Markle’s battle with suicide and how he hopes to “break the cycle” of “genetic pain and suffering” passed on by his father, Prince Charles. The comments came during his appearance on Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast.