Report: 19-Year-Old Male Claims He Was Gang-Raped By Group Of Men In Central Park

A man claimed he was sexually assaulted by a group of men in Central Park Wednesday morning, according to police.

The victim, a 19-year-old male, told authorities he was walking in Central Park around 1 a.m. in the morning Wednesday when he saw a group of five men sitting on a bench, according to the New York Post.

The men proceeded to get up and pursue the 19-year-old, the New York Post reported. Once the 19-year-old fell to the ground, the victim told authorities, two of the men sexually assaulted him, according to the New York Post. The five men then fled the scene after the incident, according to the New York Post.

However, the alleged victim passed police units as he left the park and did not report what happened. First he told transit police officers he was robbed, and then told them he was raped, police sources told the New York Post.

The victim was then taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, according to the New York Post.

The area where the 19-year-old said he was raped in Central Park near West 77th Street and West Drive.