Family Rottweilers Reportedly Kill 10-Month-Old Baby

A 10-month-old North Carolina baby died Tuesday night after it was attacked by a pair of Rottweilers, according to local reports.

The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call regarding an unresponsive child in Willow Spring around 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, according to ABC 11.

Authorities found the female infant unresponsive and immediately administered CPR but were unable to revive the child. EMS then attempted CPR but were also unsuccessful and the child was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the report.

Capt. Danny Johnson said the child’s father, a law enforcement officer, had left the child unattended for a brief moment to move a sprinkler in the yard. While outside, he heard a commotion and ran back into the house to find that the two family Rottweilers had attacked the infant, according to the report.

“It’s a bad scene anytime that a young child like that passes,” Johnson reportedly said. “It’s very hard on us all.”

The dogs were taken into custody of the Johnston County Animal Control. Director Chad Massengill said the animals were deemed a danger by the county, according to WRAL.

There were no previously reported incidents of violence with the dogs, according to the report.

The Daily Caller reached out to the sheriff’s office but did not receive a response at the time of publication.