Stephen A. Smith Destroys The Edmonton Oilers With Hilarious Rant For Getting Swept

Stephen A. Smith was in rare form after the Edmonton Oilers were bounced from the NHL playoffs.

The Oilers were swept in the opening round of the playoffs Monday night when the Jets capped off a 4-0 series, and the ESPN star wasn’t impressed. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Winnipeg Jets (@nhljets)

Stephen A. roasted the hell out of the Oilers, and said it’s a good thing they’re just hockey players. Otherwise, he’d be going much tougher.

Watch his awesome rant below.

Anything that gets people talking about hockey on ESPN is a great thing. The sport needs as much exposure as possible.

If that requires Stephen A. just torching Connor McDavid and his teammates, then so be it. It’s funny as all hell.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Winnipeg Jets (@nhljets)

The fact a major ESPN star is spending a bunch of time solely focused on hockey is pretty awesome. It’s a sign of the changing times.

Hockey really does seem to be getting more and more popular, and that’s great news for fans. Sure, some players might get roasted from time to time, but that’s a small price to pay.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edmonton Oilers (@edmontonoilers)

Let’s hope more and more people at ESPN crank up their attention on the NHL!