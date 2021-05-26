‘Greatest Witch Hunt In American History’: Trump Goes Off On New York Grand Jury Probe

Former President Donald Trump slammed the reported convening of a New York grand jury as “purely political” in a Tuesday night post on his website.

“This is a continuation of the greatest Witch Hunt in American history. It began the day I came down the escalator in Trump Tower, and it’s never stopped,” Trump wrote on his website, “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump.” Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance reportedly convened a grand jury that could bring criminal charges against Trump or other individuals associated with the Trump Organization, according to The Washington Post.

“This is purely political,” Trump continued, “and an affront to the almost 75 million voters who supported me in the Presidential Election, and it’s being driven by highly partisan Democrat prosecutors.”

Vance and New York state Attorney General Letitia James are both investigating the Trump Organization for alleged financial crimes. The Supreme Court ruled in July 2020 that Vance could subpoena Trump’s financial records, rejecting Trump’s claim of presidential immunity. The Court ruled in February 2021 that James could also access the documents. (RELATED: Manhattan District Attorney Reportedly Obtains Millions Of Pages Of Trump’s Tax Documents Following Supreme Court Decision)

Trump also slammed the James investigation as a “witch hunt” after the February ruling, saying that it is similar to “what is done in third world countries.”

Both the Vance and James investigations are reportedly focused on Trump’s Seven Springs estate in Bedford, New York, according to The Wall Street Journal. Documents reportedly obtained by WBEZ Chicago also show that Vance is investigating Trump Tower Chicago.