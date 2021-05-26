Use This Mask With Multi-Colored Rays To Bring New Life To Your Facial Skin

One of the issues with facial masks is that you use them one time, then throw them away. Now you can get even more benefits for your skin with the DermaSheild LED Light Treatment Mask that you can use over and over again while targeting the specific needs of your skin.

The DermaShield mask is made from plastic and silicone and uses seven different colors to target the needs of your skin. It is the same near-infrared LED technology studied by NASA and medical institutions, using more than 1,000 multi-colored lights to generate rays that penetrate deep beneath the skin’s surface. The rays will reduce inflammation, stimulate collagen production, and more.

You can completely trust the mask since there are no chemicals that could adversely impact your skin.

Instead, you’ll get the different colored rays, each with a specific purpose. Each color option has a different energy output to work with the sensitivity level of your particular skin. But even at maximum settings, the mask is safe and can work effectively in just 15 to 20 minutes daily.

There are numerous benefits that come from using this mask, which will help to even your skin tone and texture. The mask can help with wrinkles and discoloration, can leave your skin firmer and more radiant, and minimize signs of aging by eliminating bacteria.

The mask is cordless and portable, meaning you don’t have to wear it while seated near an electrical outlet. You’re free to go about your business or to sit back and relax in your favorite chair or bed while the rays get to work on your facial skin. This amazing DermaSheild LED Light Treatment Mask is normally priced at $300, but for a limited time, you can get it for the low price of just $59.99, a savings of 80 percent. Prices subject to change.

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.