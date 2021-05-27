30 NFL Teams Are Cleared For 100% Stadium Capacity

Nearly the entire NFL has been cleared for 100% stadium capacity.

According to Tom Pelissero, league executive Peter O'Reilly announced that 30 of the 32 teams in the league have been approved for complete capacity this upcoming season.

The only two teams remaining are the Broncos and Colts, and “both have a clear path” to getting to the 100% mark.

Already, 30 of 32 clubs have approval to safely open at 100% capacity before the 2021 preseason begins, league exec Peter O’Reilly said. The #Colts and #Broncos are the two remaining, but “both have a clear path” to get approval before August, O’Reilly said. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 25, 2021

Pelissero added that the days of pods and covered seats will officially be a thing of the past once the 2021 season starts.

Rules on masking and vaccinations will be dictated by teams in concert with state and local guidelines, not by the NFL. But with 100% capacity expected at all stadiums, covered seats and pods will be gone. The league continues to encourage everyone to get vaccinated. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 25, 2021

As I’ve said many different times, the days of stadium restrictions and fans not being let in need to be a thing of the past.

With access to the coronavirus vaccine being ample, there’s no excuse to keep people out of sporting events. It’s that simple.

With every passing day, more and more college and pro teams are opting to open up, and that’s great news for fans.

Football is meant to be played with tens of thousands of drunk and passionate fans in attendance.

We’re in for a glorious season with packed stands, and I can’t wait to watch it happen.