Editorial

30 NFL Teams Are Cleared For 100% Stadium Capacity

Jan 24, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates toward fans before the game against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Nearly the entire NFL has been cleared for 100% stadium capacity.

According to Tom Pelissero, league executive Peter O’Reilly announced that 30 of the 32 teams in the league have been approved for complete capacity this upcoming season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The only two teams remaining are the Broncos and Colts, and “both have a clear path” to getting to the 100% mark.

Pelissero added that the days of pods and covered seats will officially be a thing of the past once the 2021 season starts.

As I’ve said many different times, the days of stadium restrictions and fans not being let in need to be a thing of the past.

With access to the coronavirus vaccine being ample, there’s no excuse to keep people out of sporting events. It’s that simple.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl)

With every passing day, more and more college and pro teams are opting to open up, and that’s great news for fans.

Football is meant to be played with tens of thousands of drunk and passionate fans in attendance.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl)

We’re in for a glorious season with packed stands, and I can’t wait to watch it happen.