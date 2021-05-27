Brooks Koepka And Bryson DeChambeau Trade Shots On Twitter

The beef between Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau is heating up.

The rivalry between the two star golfers has been all over the news lately ever since a clip leaked of Koepka’s disdain for DeChambeau. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Following the news that the latter would be paired with Aaron Rodgers for The Match, Koepka tweeted, “Sorry bro @AaronRodgers12.”

Obviously, that didn’t sit too well with DeChambeau, who fired back with, “@BKoepka It’s nice to be living rent free in your head!”

@BKoepka It’s nice to be living rent free in your head! — Bryson DeChambeau (@b_dechambeau) May 26, 2021

Koepka, who seems to be much savvier on social media, ended the exchange with a video of DeChambeau getting triggered by being called Brooksy.

As a guy who doesn’t know virtually anything about golf, the rivalry between these two is actually the most interesting thing in the sport in a long time in my opinion.

It feels like golf finally has found some villains, depending on how you view it. Again, I don’t know much about golf, but Koepka gives off way chiller vibes.

Whenever you’re beefing online, you never want to come off as a hardo or angrier. Koepka never does.

I feel like I’m in the middle of something and should step aside. (Except they want the CURRENT PGA champ:) — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) May 26, 2021

These two need to be paired together for an event. It just needs to happen. It’s what the sport needs!