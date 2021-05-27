Buck Sexton And Clay Travis Set To Take Over Rush Limbaugh’s Time Slot

Conservative political commentators Buck Sexton and Clay Travis will be taking over the late Rush Limbaugh’s three-hour radio show time slot, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

The show, which will air from noon to 3:00 p.m. (EDT), will feature daily news, commentary on politics and current events, and will take calls from listeners.

“The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show” is distributed by Premiere Networks and will begin airing nationwide on hundreds of stations June 21, according to the report.

“We’re not going to replace Rush Limbaugh, we’re going to have an evolution of the show with fresh voices—those that grew up on Rush and admired him,” Premiere Networks president Julie Talbott told The Wall Street Journal. (RELATED: ‘If I Have A Kid, I’m Getting Into The US’ — Sexton Reveals Loophole In Current Border Security)

Limbaugh, who died of lung cancer complications in February at age 70, hosted one of the most popular radio shows in the U.S. The Rush Limbaugh Show ran for more than 30 years and racked up more than 20 million listeners a month on more than 650 stations by the end of 2020, Nielson Audio ratings showed according to The Wall Street Journal.

Premiere Networks has continued to run The Rush Limbaugh Show using archived clips of the late radio host and had guest hosts fill in for commentary. The show has maintained about 75% to 80% of its original audience.

“Needless to say, I could not be more excited,” Sexton said on Twitter. “@ClayTravis and I are going to do a great show together. Get ready for it, America.”

Needless to say, I could not be more excited, @ClayTravis and I are going to do a great show together Get ready for it, America ???????? https://t.co/xKQLGOOipw — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) May 27, 2021

Travis founded the sports website Outkick and has hosted “Outkick the Coverage With Clay Travis” from 6:00 AM – 9:00 a.m. (EDT) on Fox Sports Radio since 2016.

Sexton, on the other hand, served as a CIA officer and a counterterrorism expert for the New York Police Department and hosts “The Buck Sexton Show,” which airs for three hours on weeknights. He has also been a guest host on Limbaugh’s show. Sexton also hosts a nightly TV show for The Fist called “Hold The Line,” which airs weeknights at 7:00 PM EST.

“No one ever replaces a legend, and Rush Limbaugh is the most influential and listened to radio voice across multiple generations,” Travis wrote in an Outkick article.

“But the battles Rush fought aren’t ending. If anything, they’re just becoming more intense. And I think intense and rigorous and intelligent debate has never been more important in this country than it is right now.”