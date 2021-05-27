Fans Get Into A Brutal Fight During The Astros/Dodgers Game In Wild Viral Video

Fans at the Astros/Dodgers game got into a massive fight Wednesday night.

In a video tweeted by @rocky__k, a guy in a Dodgers jersey was absolutely pummeling a dude during the fight, and he landed several strong punches before it was broken up.

Watch the insane video below. I promise you it'll be among the craziest things you see all day.

I almost feel bad calling this a fight because it was so one-sided in the video. It was more of a beatdown than a fair match.

The dude in the Dodgers jersey just rocked that guy without much effort at all. It was complete and total annihilation.

It just blows my mind how many people get into fights at sporting events. Imagine spending your hard earned money to attend a game, and then deciding to punch a dude in the face.

I’m not an economics expert, but that seems like a huge waste of your cash. It just doesn’t make sense to me.

Just grab a beer and chill the hell out. Nobody wants to get destroyed while watching a baseball game.