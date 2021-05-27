Jennifer Aniston Reveals She Had A Real-Life Crush On David Schwimmer While Filming ‘Friends’

Actress Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer revealed they had huge crushes on each other in real life while filming “Friends.”

Aniston and Schwimmer revealed their long-ago feelings for each other during HBO Max’s “Friends” reunion episode, the New York Post noted Thursday.

jennifer aniston & david schwimmer HAD feelings for eachother & pursued their love through ross & rachel. my heart is EXPLODING. babies ???? #FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/Zs9BxOq8hr — court (@jenaniiiston) May 27, 2021

“The first season, I had a major crush on Jen,” Schwimmer reportedly said. “At some point we were both crushing hard on each other — but it was like two ships passing [in the night], because one of us was always in a relationship.” (RELATED: Watch The Full Trailer For ‘Friends: The Reunion’)

“We never crossed that boundary — we respected that,” he added.

Aniston also confirmed the feelings existed.

“I remember saying at one point to David, ‘It’s going to be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is … on national television!’ Sure enough, the first time we kissed was in that coffee shop,” Aniston reportedly said. “So we just channeled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel.”

I am shocked by this and I bet every single “Friends” fan out there will be, too. Ross and Rachel’s relationship in the show always felt so real to me — it basically was. I’m thankful for their connection because it elevated the show and gave people what they needed to fall in love with these characters.

The reunion episode airs on May 27.