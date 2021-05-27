Biden Whips Out A List, Criticizes Republicans Who Didn’t Vote For His Rescue Plan

President Joe Biden pulled out a list of Republicans who didn’t vote for his American Rescue Plan (ARP) and are now “bragging about” it back in their districts during Thursday remarks on the economy.

Biden traveled to Cleveland, Ohio, where he spoke about the economy and the $1.9 trillion ARP plan signed in March. At one point, the president criticized Republicans who didn’t vote for the plan, pulling out a list of their names and saying they’re now touting its effects in their various districts.

“Even my Republican friends in Congress, not a single one of them voted for the rescue plan. I’m not gonna embarrass any one of them, but I have here a list of how back in their district they’re bragging about the rescue plan,” Biden said as he held up a white sheet of paper. (RELATED: Biden’s $1.9 Trillion Stimulus Plan: Here’s What’s In It)

Those attending the speech laughed as the president continued to look at the list.

“They touted the restaurant revitalization fund. They touted the fact that we’re in a situation where they’re dealing with – touted grants to community health care centers. Touted – I mean, some people have no shame,” Biden continued as he laughed along with the crowd. “But I’m happy! I’m happy they know that it benefited their constituents. That’s OK with me.”

The sheet of paper held up by the president included the names of 13 Republicans, according to a photograph taken by New York Times photographer Doug Mills. Next to each printed name was a brief description of which part of the plan the offending Republican apparently touted.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California, House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik of New York, New York Rep. Lee Zeldin and North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn are among the names on Biden’s list.

.@POTUS holds up a card with GOP Members of Congress who voted against the COVID Relief Bill but are now promoting it in their home states. pic.twitter.com/JxccBstcxx — Doug Mills (@dougmillsnyt) May 27, 2021

Biden’s ARP plan passed through the Senate narrowly with a 50-49 vote and didn’t receive Republican backing in Congress.