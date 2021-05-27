Teacher Compares Disputing ‘Anti-Racism’ To Sexually Abusing Children

An 8th-grade teacher from the Beaverton School District in Oregon compared being resistant to actively teaching “anti-racism” to sexually abusing children during a Zoom video call.

Katherine Watkins, a humanities teacher at Cedar Park Middle School, was recorded during a Zoom video session telling her fellow educators that teachers who are not actively teaching anti-racism are “abusing children.”

Watkins who introduces herself with pronouns “she, her, we and us” explains that if teachers “are not evolving into an anti-racist educator” then they are making themselves “obsolete” in the teaching profession.

“Our district is only getting browner and browner. Obviously, you can’t change your melanin, but you can change your mind so that you can actually function in a district that is full of bipoc children,” Watkin says. “If you’re being resistant, I understand that. But, you’re going to have to eventually come to the light.”

Watkins went on to stress that it was important to “decolonize” classrooms based on new anti-racism and Critical Race Theory (CRT) teachings.

Teachers that DO NOT teach anti-racism are abusing children. Either start teaching anti-racism or the district will fire you. (Notice how many of the other teachers on the call are nodding in agreement)

“If you’re going to keep up those old views of colonialism, it’s going to lead to being fired,” Watkins added. “You’re going to be doing damage to our children, trauma. As we fire the teachers who sexually abuse our children, we will be firing the teachers who do racist things to our children and traumatize them,” while also adding that educators could either “evolve or dissolve.”

The Daily Caller reached out to the Beaverton School District for comment and did not receive a response at the time of publication.

CRT holds that America is fundamentally racist, yet it teaches students to view every social interaction and person in terms of race. Its adherents pursue “antiracism” through the end of merit, objective truth and the adoption of race-based policies. (RELATED: School District Shoots Down Critical Race Theory After Heated Debate)

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has been a vocal opponent of CRT teachings, calling them “offensive to the taxpayer.”