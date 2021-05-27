Kim Kardashian Denies Ever Hooking Up With Travis Barker

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian denied hooking up with Kourtney Kardashian’s new boyfriend, Travis Barker.

Kim answered questions on her Instagram story Tuesday and someone happened to ask if she had ever hooked up with Barker, Page Six noted.

“Did you hook up with Travis Barker,” the user asked.

“NO!” Kim responded to the question. “False narrative! We’ve been friends for years and I’m so happy for him and Kourt.”

The rumor about Barker and Kim hooking up was started by his ex Shanna Moakler, who blamed the end of the couple’s marriage on Kim and Kourtney. (RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian Makes Relationship With Travis Barker Instagram Official)

“I divorced my ex because, I saw them — I caught them having an affair,” Moakler told US Weekly about Kim and Barker.

Barker and Kim had reportedly met in the 2000s when Kim was working as Paris Hilton’s assistant.

“Travis and Kim have never had a romantic relationship,” a source told Page Six. “They were friends who met through Paris Hilton and that is also how Kourtney and Travis were introduced.”

Barker and Kourtney made their relationship Instagram official back in February. The couple was first spotted together in January, although it is unclear when exactly their friendship turned romantic.