Myles Garrett Throws Down Incredible Dunk During Pick-Up Game

Myles Garrett (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/MylesLGarrett/status/1397668677219127296)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Myles Garrett snatched a man’s soul during a recent pick-up basketball game.

The superstar Cleveland Browns defensive end tweeted a video late Wednesday afternoon of himself balling with some random dudes, and he dunked hard on a guy in transition. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give the video a watch below.

Myles Garrett is truly the definition of a freak of nature when it comes to athleticism. I know that term gets thrown around a bunch these days, and it’s way overused.

However, when we’re talking about the Cleveland Browns defensive end, it’s 100% justified.

Not only is he a terror on the football field, but he’s also a damn good basketball player. How do you stop a guy with his size and athleticism if you’re just a random guy?

The answer is that you can’t. You can only hope to contain him.

Life sure must be fine when you have the kind of athleticism that makes you a star in the NFL and good enough to dominate pick-up basketball games. What a life Myles Garrett is living!