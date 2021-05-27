Myles Garrett Throws Down Incredible Dunk During Pick-Up Game

Myles Garrett snatched a man’s soul during a recent pick-up basketball game.
The superstar Cleveland Browns defensive end tweeted a video late Wednesday afternoon of himself balling with some random dudes, and he dunked hard on a guy in transition.
Give the video a watch below.
Aight I’m going back to football ???? pic.twitter.com/ZhUNCUip5Z
— Flash Garrett ⚡️ (@MylesLGarrett) May 26, 2021
Myles Garrett is truly the definition of a freak of nature when it comes to athleticism. I know that term gets thrown around a bunch these days, and it’s way overused.
However, when we’re talking about the Cleveland Browns defensive end, it’s 100% justified.
Not only is he a terror on the football field, but he’s also a damn good basketball player. How do you stop a guy with his size and athleticism if you’re just a random guy?
The answer is that you can’t. You can only hope to contain him.
You need a big guard @mcuban? ???? pic.twitter.com/73c55fEqTp
— Flash Garrett ⚡️ (@MylesLGarrett) February 24, 2021
Life sure must be fine when you have the kind of athleticism that makes you a star in the NFL and good enough to dominate pick-up basketball games. What a life Myles Garrett is living!