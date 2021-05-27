Pentagon Investigating Newly Leaked Navy RADAR Data Appearing To Show UFOs

The Pentagon is investigating another video of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) was leaked Thursday by filmmaker Jeremy Corbell.

The video depicts a radar screen of the USS Omaha during a UFO encounter in July of 2019. This is the second video of this incident to hit this month as leaks ramp up before the expected June Pentagon report on UFOs. The Pentagon has now authenticated the videos.

Corbell claims his video matches screenshots he was shown of the USS Omaha radar screen during a briefing with the Pentagon’s Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force UAPTF.

When asked to comment on the video, Pentagon Spokesperson Susan Gough said, “we’re looking into it.” Hours later, Gough wrote back to confirm “that the video was taken by Navy personnel, and that the UAPTF included it in their ongoing examinations.”

Shown in the short, 45-second video, are four separate clips. Each clip has one or more unidentified RADAR tracks on the screen, with a minimum of 14 different targets. The crafts varied their speeds from 46 miles per hour to over 158 miles per hour, according to Extraordinary Beliefs. The website also says that the encounter lasted for at least an hour. (RELATED: Pentagon Confirms Video Of Spherical And Pyramid-Shaped UFOs Over US Warships)

The Daily Caller previously detailed footage of a craft defying physics to enter the Pacific Ocean unscathed during this same incident. Despite the Navy deploying a submarine to track the object, claims Corbell, it was never found.

UAPs continue to grasp the attention of the public. CBS’ 60 Minutes produced a report detailed the almost daily encounters armed forces personnel have with the crafts of unknown origins and abilities. (RELATED: Former CIA Chief James Woolsey Says He Is No Longer A UFO Skeptic)