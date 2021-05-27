Rapper Metro Marrs Ticketed For Inciting A Riot After Throwing Cash At His High School Graduation

Rapper Metro Marrs was ticketed after making it rain at his high school graduation.

According to TMZ, the Atlanta rapper threw around $10,000 on the stage at the graduation ceremony for Langston Hughes High School, and the police weren't happy at all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ????️????️ (@bigfacebanks)

TMZ reported that the police quickly detained Marrs and ticketed him for inciting a riot and disorderly conduct due to his immense generosity.

You can watch a video of the cops hauling him a way below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 爪乇ㄒ尺ㄖ!¡ (@metromarrs)

When did giving people free money all of sudden become a crime in America? Last time I checked, we celebrate freedom in this country, and if that means giving out free money, then so be it.

That’s the cost of being a free American!

As for Mr. Marrs, this is what we like to call viral market 101. I’d never heard of this guy prior to him landing on TMZ’s website.

Now, he’s all over the internet, and it only cost him $10,000. If that’s not a great ROI, then I don’t know what is.

If there’s any justice in this world, Metro Marrs’ ticket will be torn up immediately.