REPORT: ‘Yellowstone’ Is Still Casting And Filming For Season 4

A new report is bad news for “Yellowstone” fans hoping for new episodes in the immediate future.

According to NBC Montana, the show is casting for extras for a two-day shoot in Hamilton in June. The scene being filmed is a protest scene that was meant to be filmed in 2020, but was canceled because of snow. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Ends Season 3 With One Of The Greatest Cliffhangers In TV History)

I hate to sound like a pessimist here, but this seems like it’s really bad news for those of us hoping season four will start in June.

If Taylor Sheridan is still casting and filming scenes for the hit show with Kevin Costner, then I’m not sure we’re really close.

We’ve known for a long time that the main filming has been done for a long time. In fact, it ended at some point prior to the end of November 2020.

The only way this isn’t a big deal is if the scene they’re filming is for a later episode that can just be edited as we enter season four.

If the early episodes are still having changes made, then we might not get new episodes until August. I hope like hell that’s not the case.

As arguably the biggest “Yellowstone” fan on the planet, I just want some new episodes. I don’t need any delays. Just give the fans a trailer and some new episodes ASAP!