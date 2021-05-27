Fan Pours Popcorn On Russell Westbrook’s Head

A moron decided to pour popcorn on Washington Wizards star Russell Westbrook.

During the 120-95 loss to the 76ers, the star guard was headed to the locker room when a Philly fan dumped popcorn on his head. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Understandably, Westbrook was furious and had to be restrained. You can watch the insane moment unfold below.

Russ got heated after a fan threw popcorn at him pic.twitter.com/XyMRUxUVwc — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 27, 2021

According to Dick Weiss, the fan who dumped popcorn on Westbrook was later removed from the game. Hopefully, he was also arrested.

Sixers defeat Washington, 120-95, in Philly. Fan ejected after throwing popcorn on Wizards All Star guard Russell Westbrook (10 points, 11 assists, 6 rebounds), who had to be restrained from going after the fan by security guards and Wizards staff. — Dick Weiss (@HoopsWeiss) May 27, 2021

If you’re dumb enough to attack a player or throw something at them, then all bets should be off. If you think you’re tough enough to take on a guy like Russell Westbrook, then have a go at it.

I can promise you it won’t be nearly as funny once the athlete starts fighting back.

Russell Westbrook had this to say after a fan in Philadelphia poured popcorn on his head while leaving the court with an ankle injury ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/MzO58QYjtR — ESPN (@espn) May 27, 2021

NBA players might not be NHL players when it comes to toughness, but I can promise you they’ll still mess up the average fan without much effort.

We’re talking about elite athletes who are giants compared to the average person. A fight between Westbrook and the idiot who threw popcorn on him would likely be over in a matter of seconds.

Again, if you’re tough enough to start a situation, then let the athlete have a go at it. That’ll bring this nonsense to an end.

This fan should never be permitted in a #Sixers game ever again after throwing popcorn on Russell Westbrook while leaving court with injury. And they can track his ass down. No class! pic.twitter.com/ra029MaBDF — Howard Eskin (@howardeskin) May 27, 2021

You can’t tolerate stupidity like this. It’s that simple.