Fan Pours Popcorn On Russell Westbrook’s Head

Russell Westbrook (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/BleacherReport/status/1397722670838411264)

A moron decided to pour popcorn on Washington Wizards star Russell Westbrook.

During the 120-95 loss to the 76ers, the star guard was headed to the locker room when a Philly fan dumped popcorn on his head. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Understandably, Westbrook was furious and had to be restrained. You can watch the insane moment unfold below.

According to Dick Weiss, the fan who dumped popcorn on Westbrook was later removed from the game. Hopefully, he was also arrested.

If you’re dumb enough to attack a player or throw something at them, then all bets should be off. If you think you’re tough enough to take on a guy like Russell Westbrook, then have a go at it.

I can promise you it won’t be nearly as funny once the athlete starts fighting back.

NBA players might not be NHL players when it comes to toughness, but I can promise you they’ll still mess up the average fan without much effort.

We’re talking about elite athletes who are giants compared to the average person. A fight between Westbrook and the idiot who threw popcorn on him would likely be over in a matter of seconds.

Again, if you’re tough enough to start a situation, then let the athlete have a go at it. That’ll bring this nonsense to an end.

You can’t tolerate stupidity like this. It’s that simple.