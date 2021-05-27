Satanist Dissected, Made Necklace Out Of Cellmate’s Body But Guards Didn’t Notice, Report Says

An imprisoned satanist beheaded and dissected his cellmate that went unnoticed by guards in a California prison in March 2019, according to reports.

Jamie Osuna, 31, decapitated and dissected his cellmate, Luis Romero, 44, on March 9, 2019 with a razor-styled blade attached to a handle. The prison guards did not conduct nightly safety checks despite the inmates’ cell being covered with a blanket which prevented outsiders from seeing into the cell at Corcoran State Prison, according to a lawsuit.

Osuna cut out one of Romero’s eyes and fingers and removed a part of his ribs and lung. After, he decapitated the victim and sliced his face open on both sides to resemble a smile, an autopsy report said, according to the Times.

Osuna reportedly made and wore a necklace created from Romero’s body parts.

Dora Solares, Romero’s mother, filed a lawsuit against the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) for placing Osuna in the same cell as the victim when he had a history of attacking his cellmates. The suit criticized the CDCR for delaying disciplinary action for the guards and for failing to conduct a proper investigation of the incident.

A self-styled satanist beheaded his cellmate, but the guards didn’t notice, report says. Jaime Osuna, 31, had decapitated & dissected the body of his cellmate, Luis Romero, 44, with a makeshift knife, state docs show. “So no smell?” Guards didn’t do a proper check! AWFUL!???????? pic.twitter.com/e9x7EZLKod — Sumner Bennett (@diamondlass99) May 27, 2021

The Department of Corrections said in a statement that they conducted a proper investigation despite claims by Solares’ attorney, Justin Sterling, saying that it is “disheartening” that the victim’s family had to sue in order to receive answers, the Los Angeles Times reported. (RELATED: Several Gang Members In Guatemalan Prison Beheaded During Attack By Rival Gang)

“The idea that my client [Romero’s mother] had to sue in order to get basic questions answered about her son’s death is disheartening,” Sterling said. The attorney added that if the guards had frequently checked the inmates, Romero would be alive today.

It is reported that a special agent in charge at the time of the slaying did not investigate several key witnesses of the incident. An officer accused of lying about the incident during an internal affairs interview was fired and the other officer’s salary was cut by 5% for three years, according to the suit.

The inspector’s general said the department did not handle the case efficiently, the Times reported.

“The department’s handling of the case was poor,” the general said. “In the OIG’s opinion, the special agent continually resisted the recommendations of the department attorney regarding conducting interviews and obtaining evidence.”

Osuna previously stored hatchets and a variety of violent weapons in his cell. He had snuck into another inmate’s cell managing to stab and slice his face causing him to need 67 stitches, according to the suit.

Osuna has been diagnosed with an unspecified schizophrenic, antisocial and borderline personality disorder at the Salinas Valley State Prison’s psychiatric inpatient program.

A judge ruled that his lack of mental stability disqualifies him from standing trial, according to the Times.