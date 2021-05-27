STUDY: Working From Home Results In Drinking ‘Heavily’ And Watching Lots Of Porn

A ton of people working from home over the past year really cut loose.

Forbes compiled a ton of data from different studies to examine how working from home has impacted people, and it turns out the answer is pretty simple. People have become gigantic degenerates.

Forbes wrote the following in part about the habits of people working from home:

After conducting research into the activities of the self-quarantined to determine if they were diligently working hard at home or engaged in extracurricular activities. The results were that Americans drank heavily, smoked copious amounts of weed, played video games, ate lots of junk food and watched television, Netflix and porn more than ever before.

This is honestly pathetic. If you went from being a normal person with a solid routine to just smoking weed, drinking all the time, playing video games and bingeing online content, then you’re just a sad person.

As I’ve said before, my routine literally didn’t change at all once people started working from home. I stuck to the exact same food plan, I drank the exact same amount of alcohol and I watched the exact same amount of television.

The @DailyCaller lunch crew will be reunited today for the first time in three months. Much like I imagine the guys on D-Day did after beating the Nazis, we will drink plenty of beer. Coronavirus gave us its best shot, but we kicked its ass.https://t.co/EoMFKpsyjS — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) June 12, 2020

There’s simply no excuse for cutting loose and becoming a bum just because you have to work from home. Although, maybe it’s good news for the rest of us who never did that.

We’re leaving people like that in the dust as we race ahead.

HUGE NEWS: The @DailyCaller lunch crew will be meeting up for the first time in 91 days tomorrow. After months and months of fighting coronavirus, we’re finally back. It was a long war and it was a tough war against coronavirus. Yet, the virus was no match for the boys. pic.twitter.com/RZ803N3ETe — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) June 11, 2020

Seriously, people, put down the junk food, turn Netflix off, step away from the porn for a moment, stop smoking weed and get to work. Otherwise, this is all going to be over and you’re going to find yourself broke.