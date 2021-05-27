‘It’s Terrible For Our Nation’: Tim Scott Says ‘Woke Capitalism’ Is Dividing America On Racial Grounds

Republican South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott said Thursday that “woke capitalism” is sending a “dangerous” message of racial division to Americans.

“It’s stunning, the impact that woke capitalism will have on our nation,” Scott said during his appearance on Fox News’ “The Faulkner Focus.”

“We should not play politics with race: it is dangerous,” Scott continued, as he suggested the recent attacks on “our Jewish brothers and sisters” was a direct result of that political game. (RELATED: ‘From Cotton To Congress’: Sen. Tim Scott Recounts His Family’s Story At RNC)

The senator explained that the division would continue. “We’ve seen it in African-Americans. We’re going to see it with white folks as we start discriminating against them in … the COVID package,” he said in reference to the Democratic stimulus package that offered assistance to black farmers but not white farmers.

“We cannot make legal discrimination. It’s terrible for our nation and we fought against it for the last seven decades,” Scott argued, as he apologized for “being emotional” about the issue.

Scott also argued that ‘woke capitalism’ was targeting Republicans and unfairly branding them as racist and said that message would “haunt us as a nation.”

“It is irritating because I understand the hard work being done on both sides of the aisle,” he said. (RELATED: ‘I Am So Grossed Out’: Meghan McCain Explodes Over Racist Attacks On Tim Scott)

MSNBC host Tiffany Cross recently denigrated Scott as being “thirsty for white approval” and that he had gone from “cotton to Congress to clown.”

Rev. Al Sharpton claimed that Scott “embarrassed himself” when the senator delivered the official Republican rebuttal to President Joe Biden’s address to a joint session of Congress in April. Sharpton said Scott delivered “talking points” and “bowed to the throne of Donald Trump.”

Of late, Scott has been heavily involved in the creation of a bipartisan police reform bill.