Charles Barkley Doubts Tim Tebow Lasts With The Jaguars, Says It’ll Be Nearly ‘Impossible’

Charles Barkley has serious doubts about whether or not Tim Tebow will last with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Tebow has signed with the Jaguars as a tight end, and it’s without a doubt one of the most fascinating storylines in the NFL right now. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Unfortunately, the NBA legend doesn’t think it’s going to work out.

Barkley said the following during a recent interview with ESPN Chicago, according to TMZ:

I think it’s going to be very difficult for him to just pick up football, another position…I think he’ll just be disrespectful to jocks saying, ‘Oh I haven’t played football, but I can come and be a pro at it.’ I just think that’s impossible, personally. Michael Jordan tried, he tried to play baseball. You can’t just go play a pro sport.

Hey, Chuck, how about a little positivity with the situation? I have no idea if Tebow will make it or not, but we should all be pulling for it.

One, it’s great for the Jaguars to have a spotlight on them. The franchise needs all the attention it can get.

Two, it’ll trigger the hell out of the woke, pro-Kaepernick mob on social media. That’s more than enough for me to cheer for Tebow!

Maybe, Tebow lasts in the NFL as a tight end, and maybe, he doesn’t. Either way, there are tons of fans around the country pulling for him. I truly hope the dude makes it.