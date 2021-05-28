Biden Unveils Budget Request For $6 Trillion In Spending, Highest Since World War II

President Joe Biden unveiled his 2022 budget request Friday, proposing a $6 trillion spending package that would bring the U.S. to its highest levels of spending since World War II.

Biden’s plan includes funding for his American Jobs Plan and American Families Plan, among other major initiatives. The plan calls for an increase in spending to $8.3 trillion by 2031, with each year adding a $1.3 trillion budget deficit. If that rate is maintained, the U.S. would surpass even its sustained spending levels of World War II by 2024.

President Biden’s proposal includes the two historic plans he has already put forward — the American Jobs Plan and the American Families Plan. Both plans will help us seize this moment to reimagine and rebuild a new American economy that invests in every single American. (2/10) — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 28, 2021

Key aspects of the plan include increased spending for infrastructure such as roads and bridges, providing “at least” four years of free education to every American, climate change initiatives, programs aimed at ending gun violence and dozens of other initiatives. (RELATED: Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Says The Quiet Part About Biden’s ‘Infrastructure’ Plan Out Loud)

Biden plans to pay for the expenditures with increased taxes on wealthy Americans, but as the yearly deficits of over $1 trillion show, that alone will not be enough to pay off the budget.

Presidential budget requests often turn out to be little more than declarations of the administration’s priorities, however. The ultimate decision of budgetary spending falls to Congress alone.

Some Republicans on Capitol Hill have already voiced objection to Biden’s spending plan, balking at the high price tag.

President Biden’s budget is dead on arrival – just like all other presidential budgets. It is insanely expensive. It dramatically increases nondefense spending and taxes. Over time it will result in a weakened Department of Defense. https://t.co/Ji6gYfLcj5 — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) May 28, 2021

“There will be serious discussions about government funding,” South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham tweeted Friday. “But the Biden budget isn’t serious and it won’t be a part of those discussions.”