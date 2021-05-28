REPORT: Bill Cosby Denied Parole Due To Unfinished Therapy Program For Sexual Offenders

A parole board denied actor Bill Cosby’s request to be released from prison due to an unfinished therapy program, Page Six reported Thursday.

Cosby’s parole request was denied May 11, the outlet reported. The actor failed to attend a therapy program for sexual offenders and did not develop a plan for his life while on parole, according to Page Six. Cosby also received a negative recommendation from the Department of Corrections, TMZ reported.

“We knew he was going to be rejected,” Cosby’s spokesperson Andrew Wyatt said, Page Six reported. “He called me and told me that if he didn’t take the course, he would be denied.”

The “Cosby Show” star was convicted of drugging and raping Andrea Constand in September of 2018. The assault occurred in 2004. (RELATED: Bill Cosby Maintains His Innocence During First Interview From Prison)

In June of 2020, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that allowing testimony regarding allegations that were uncharged could have been prejudicial, and granted Cosby the right to appeal his 2018 conviction.

Cosby is currently serving three to 10 years in prison after being convicted on three counts of aggravated indecent assault during his second trial. He has denied any wrongdoing and has maintained his innocence.