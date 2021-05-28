Church Of Scientology Officials Accused Of Silencing Danny Masterson’s Alleged Rape Victims

The alleged rape victims of “That 70s Show” actor Danny Masterson claimed that they were silenced by Church of Scientology lawyers.

One woman claimed the Church of Scientology requested she “take responsibility” for her alleged assault in writing during a court hearing, the Los Angeles Times reported Thursday. She accused Masterson of raping her while she was unconscious in 2001.

Another woman claimed a lawyer from the Church of Scientology approached her and told her she would be expelled from the church if she reported her alleged rape to police, according to the outlet. The woman’s alleged rape occurred at Masterson’s Hollywood home in 2003, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Woman Details Rape Accusations Against Danny Masterson In Court)

“The activities of Scientology have been so much a part of the evidence that’s being put forth as to why these women were not immediately going to law enforcement … that it’s sort of brought the dirty laundry out into public view, which is exactly what Scientology does not want to have happen,” the church’s former spokesman, Mike Rinder, told the outlet.

Police arrested Masterson in June after he was charged with three counts of rape by force or fear. He pled not guilty in January and has been out on bail.