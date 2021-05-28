CNN Interview Goes Sideways When Woman Compares Marjorie Taylor Greene To Jesus Christ

A live CNN interview took a strange turn when a woman compared Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to Jesus Christ.

The woman, who was not identified, was one of several people who spoke to CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan at Thursday’s America First rally in Dalton, Georgia. Clips of her interview and several others aired Friday morning on “New Day” with John Berman and Brianna Keilar. (RELATED: ‘This Is How People Get Red-Pilled’: Meghan McCain Flames Media For Attacking Marjorie Taylor Greene, Running Cover For The Squad)

WATCH:

Greene was among the speakers at the rally, and she doubled down on comparisons between the Democratic Party in the United States and the German Nazi Party during World War II.

“You know, Nazis were the National Socialist Party just like the Democrats are now a national socialist party,” Greene said.

“You don’t need me to tell you, a lot of people don’t like Greene,” O’Sullivan prompted the woman.

“That’s okay because, you know what? A lot of people didn’t like Jesus Christ,” she said.

“Actually I don’t know exactly what was said about the Holocaust as to what she said,” the woman said, and O’Sullivan told her that Greene had compared COVID-19 restrictions to the Holocaust.

“Well, I can understand that with Mengele, the Nazi, who used children and people to experiment with experimental drugs,” she said.

“You’re talking about the vaccine,” O’Sullivan clarified, and she said yes.

“Wow. It’s illuminating,” Keilar responded as the clip ended. Berman and Jim Acosta both appeared to be shaking their heads.