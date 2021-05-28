‘The Latest Target Of Cancel Culture’: Idaho Cop Fired After Trolling LeBron James Over Police Demonization

An Idaho deputy marshal was fired Thursday after mocking NBA star LeBron James in an April 24 TikTok video, according to a statement.

The City of Bellevue fired officer Nate Silvester for violating their policies after he mocked James’ response to the April 20 police shooting of sixteen-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant in a viral TikTok video. Silvester told Fox News host Sean Hannity Thursday evening that he is a victim of “cancel culture” following the decision.

“I am the latest target of cancel culture, Sean. That’s all it is,” Silvester said. “None of my other videos that depicted me in my uniform or involved body camera footage, none of those mattered. It wasn’t until my LeBron James TikTok struck a political nerve that they started to pay attention and complain about it and come up with forms of discipline.”

TIKTOK COP FIRED: Former police officer Nate Silvester, whose viral TikTok video mocked LeBron James, was fired! He’ll tell you the full story TONIGHT on “Hannity.” @HeyTammyBruce will also join the show with her response to Silvester’s story. — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) May 28, 2021

Bellevue Mayor Ned Burns issued a statement saying that Silvester was terminated for consistently violating the city and Idaho’s policing policies. The department placed Silvester on probation shortly after the video’s release, according to the mayor’s statement. (RELATED: ‘Create More Racism’: LeBron James Defends Deleted ‘YOURE NEXT’ Tweet Of Officer’s Picture)

“During the week of May 20, while on shift Deputy Marshal Silvester violated several clearly established City of Bellevue and State of Idaho Policing policies. After his previous policy violations Deputy Marshal Silvester was placed on probation and was on, what is called ‘a last chance agreement’ with his superior officers,” Burns said.

Silvester’s continuous violation of policy is the sole reason for his termination and had no relation to the officer’s tone of speech in the video, the statement said.

“Because of his continued policy violations, the Marshal has terminated Mr. Silvester effective May 27, 2021. The policy violations have nothing to do with the tone or the tenor of his speech that he posts online … he was terminated for his failure to follow clearly laid out, well established policy.”

The Bellevue Marshal’s Office released an earlier statement on April 27, saying that Silvester’s video does not represent the department and that deputies are expected to communicate with citizens in a professional, friendly manner.

“The Bellevue Marshal’s Office is aware of the extreme controversy regarding Deputy Marshal Silvester’s viral TikTok. The statements made do NOT represent the Bellevue Marshal’s Office. The Bellevue Marshal’s Office always demands that our Deputies engage with our citizens in a friendly and respectful manner,” the statement read.

Silvester announced Thursday evening on “Hannity” that he had a scheduled meeting with his attorney.