Teen Drugged, ‘Held Against Her Will’ By Father For Nearly 2 Years Found Safe, Dad Still On The Loose

A teen who had been missing for nearly two years was found safe Sunday, but her kidnapper dad is still on the loose, according to authorities.

Daphne Westbrook, 18, was found safe in Samson, Alabama, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations announced. Her father, John, is still on the loose.

“We are thankful Daphne is safe and no longer being held by her father,” the Hamilton County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday. “It is especially gratifying to be able to tell her mom that Daphne is free and no longer being hidden.”

“This doesn’t change our goal to find and prosecute John Westbrook.” (RELATED: Fisherman Found Alive After He Goes Missing For 17 Days)

Daphne Westbrook went missing in October of 2019 when she failed to return home after a trip with her father. The Hamilton County District Attorney’s Office said in March that John Westbrook was holding Daphne “against her will” and that Daphne was “unable to communicate with the outside world.”

“Our investigation shows she is endangered both physically and mentally,” the district attorney’s office said.

AMBER ALERT: We’re issuing an AMBER Alert in the ongoing search for Daphne Westbrook, who is 17 and missing from Chattanooga. There are unique circumstances to this case, which we will detail in this thread. (1/9)#TNAMBERAlert pic.twitter.com/cGLzNmkMTL — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) March 10, 2021

Authorities described John Westbrook as an “expert specializing in security, block chain technology, and bitcoin,” and that he was “communicating in a way that’s almost impossible to trace,” making it difficult for investigators.

Hamilton County District Attorney Neil Pinkston told WRCB-TV that Daphne had been “given drugs and alcohol that keeps her in an altered state.”

John Westbrook has been indicted and charged with aggravated kidnapping. The district attorney’s office said their investigation “remains active” and the expect new developments soon.