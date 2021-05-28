Dennis Schroder Flops In Incredible Fashion, Gets Devin Booker Ejected

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker was ejected Thursday night during a 109-95 loss to the Lakers.

Late in the fourth quarter with the game winding down, Booker made some light contact with Lakers guard Dennis Schroder, and was tossed after the Los Angeles player pretended to be on death’s doorstep. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

For as great of a flopper LeBron is, this one from Schroder might be the best we’ve ever seen. Give it a watch below.

Devin Booker was given a flagrant 2 and was ejected for this push of Dennis Schröder. pic.twitter.com/dJBseyJGkW — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 28, 2021

Do guys on the Lakers just practice flopping as a team? This is getting ridiculous. It’s truly insane how often LeBron James and his teammates pull this junk.

Absolutely disgusting foul by Stanley Johnson. No place for this in the league. I hope LeBron James is ok. Scary stuff. pic.twitter.com/QX8t9w571T — ➆ (@HoodieKD7) May 3, 2021

Did Booker touch Schroder? Yes. Did he do anything to justify a flagrant 2 and an ejection? Hell no. How the hell did the refs allow this to happen?

I think we all know the answer. Anything and everything will be done to protect the Lakers. If the refs think that was a legit flagrant 2 foul, then they’re idiots.

FLAGRANT 2 ON BOOKER GET HIM OUTTA HERE — Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) May 28, 2021

What a pathetic and shameful night for the NBA. This league just can’t stop itself from being a joke.