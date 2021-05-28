‘Game Of Thrones’ Actress Hannah Waddingham Was Actually Waterboarded During Torture Scene

Hannah Waddingham was actually waterboarded while filming “Game of Thrones.”

The star actress, who played Septa Unella, recently spoke with Collider about her experience on the hit HBO show, and the very infamous scene where Cersei tortures her following the destruction of the Sept. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Waddingham told Collider that the original plan was for the Mountain to rape her, but the plan was changed at the last minute for Cersei to waterboard her.

She told Collider that what we saw on camera was legit, and the liquid was hitting her face for 10 hours as she remained strapped to a table. Watch her break it down below.

It’s incredible that Waddingham was able to withstand 10 hours of liquid being poured on her face, which she pointed out made Lena Headey very uncomfortable.

You think? Yeah, I’d be uncomfortable too if I had to pour liquid on a person’s face for an entire day of filming. Seems like a great way to make an enemy.

Stories like this really just add to the insanity of “Game of Thrones,” and it explains why it felt so real at times.

She clearly wasn’t faking much during the infamous scene with Cersei!

Also, the season six finale was an all-time episode. Not a shred of fat in that episode. Television at its finest for sure.