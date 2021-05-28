Jill Biden Turns Heads In Beautiful Powder Blue Dress Suit During Virginia Trip

Jill Biden definitely turned heads in a beautiful dress suit during her trip Friday to Alexandria, Virginia.

The first lady looked striking in the powder blue jacket and dress combo that went down to her knees as she joined President Joe Biden and Democratic Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam for a tour of the Sportrock Climbing Center. (RELATED: Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez Deliver Stunning Performances At Joe Biden’s Inauguration)

She completed the look with loose hair, a pearl necklace and floral high heels. (RELATED: Jill Biden Defends Education Doctorate: ‘One Of The Things I’m Most Proud Of’)

“.@POTUS and @FLOTUS touring @SRclimbing in Northern Virginia,” White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tweeted about the day’s visit.

The first lady’s fashion also made headlines recently when she wowed in a gorgeous red pantsuit during a trip to the Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C.