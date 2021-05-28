Kim Kardashian Denies Rumor She Contracted COVID-19 On Her Birthday Trip In Middle Of Pandemic

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian went after BuzzFeed News for suggesting she contracted coronavirus after she went on a birthday trip in the middle of the pandemic.

Kardashian shared the BuzzFeed article and called it “false” in a tweet Thursday.

False. Nobody caught Covid from the trip. Saint was the first to have it in our family and he caught it from school from another student who tested positive first. I then developed symptoms and got it a few days after he coughed on me while caring for him. https://t.co/hTWbB6JC25 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 28, 2021

Kardashian opened up about her coronavirus diagnosis during Thursday night’s episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.” BuzzFeed then had a reporter flesh out the timeline in order to figure out when Kardashian might have had the virus. (RELATED: Kim Kardashian Flies Her Friends And Family To A Private Island To Party For Her Birthday)

“Our reporter @elliewoodward dove into the timeline and worked out that it came soon after Kim’s infamous private island birthday bash,” BuzzFeed’s tweet read.

“False,” Kim replied. “Nobody caught Covid from the trip. Saint was the first to have it in our family and he caught it from school from another student who tested positive first. I then developed symptoms and got it a few days after he coughed on me while caring for him.”

At the time, Kim received backlash after a group of friends and family flew to a private island in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic to celebrate her 40th birthday.