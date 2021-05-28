‘Treat It Like A Duet’: Garth Brooks And Trisha Yearwood Share Secrets To Their Marriage

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood opened up about a few secrets to what makes their marriage of 15 years work and it includes treating it “like a duet.”

"I think you gotta treat it like a duet," the 59-year-old country singer shared during his Friday appearance guest-hosting "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" with Yearwood. The comments were noted by the "Today" show.

“You gotta harmonize, you gotta make your partner feel like they’re a star,” he added. “And if not, you’re gonna turn into a solo act pretty damn quick if you know what I mean.”

WATCH:

The legendary country singer then broke into a song about not going “to bed angry,” with his 56-year-old wife and “Walkaway Joe” hitmaker chiming in on a few lines about when your partner drives “you crazy.”

"Never go to bed angry, it ain't worth the fight / If you're wise you will compromise, and hold each other tight / Better learn to say yes, dear, every day and night / Only one thing to remember, the wife is always right," Brooks sang.

"He may drive you crazy, with the whistlin' he does / And after years of training, he ain't much better than he was / If you want to have marriage, well let me shed some light / There's only one thing to remember, the wife is always right," Yearwood added.

At one point, she admitted “every significant other has at least one annoying habit” and shared how she’s dealt with it in her own marriage.

“Every significant other has at least one annoying habit even if you are in the perfect relationship, and you have to find a creative way to deal with it,” Yearwood said, noting Brooks likes to whistle a lot.

“He actually told me to stop telling him not to whistle because it takes away his joy,” she added. “But after about three or four hours of whistling the same song over and over again, I do this thing where I change the tune. So I’ll start singing something else to kind of get him off track, and he doesn’t know it, until now he knows it.”

“Sneaky,” Brooks replied. “Really?”

The superstar couple made headlines in 2005 when they tied the knot following divorces from their spouses.