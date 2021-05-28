‘Dead On Arrival’: Lindsey Graham Says Biden Budget Is ‘Insanely Expensive’ And ‘Isn’t Serious’

Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham blasted President Joe Biden’s budget as “insanely expensive,” promising that it was “dead on arrival.”

Biden released his budget plan Friday — proposing $6 trillion in regular spending in addition to a number of one-time aid packages and rescue plans — and Graham quickly dismissed it. (RELATED: REPORT: Biden To Propose $6 Trillion Budget That Would Break Debt Records)

“President Biden’s budget is dead on arrival – just like all other presidential budgets,” Graham tweeted. “It is insanely expensive. It dramatically increases nondefense spending and taxes. Over time it will result in a weakened Department of Defense.”

Graham went on to say that there would certainly be plenty of discussion on Capitol Hill about government spending in the coming months, but he said that Biden’s budget would not be a part of that discussion.

“There will be serious discussions about government funding,” Graham continued. “But the Biden budget isn’t serious and it won’t be a part of those discussions.”