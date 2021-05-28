REPORT: Miles Teller Takes Over TV Role Left Behind By Armie Hammer After He Was Accused Of Cannibalism

Actor Miles Teller will reportedly replace Armie Hammer in the upcoming Paramount series “The Offer.”

Hammer was originally removed from the series after accusations surfaced accusing him of cannibalism, Variety reported Friday. Teller will now reportedly executive produce as well as star in the series about the making of “The Godfather.”

Hammer exited a number of movie roles at the time the accusations came to light including “Shotgun Wedding” and “Gaslit.”

In January, an anonymous social media account leaked Instagram DMs (direct messages) that were allegedly from Hammer. The messages included rape fantasies and references to cannibalism, Page Six reported. One message allegedly from Hammer to an unidentified woman said the actor is “100 per cent a cannibal,” while another message talked about “cutting toes,” according to Deadline.

Multiple former girlfriends then spoke out about the alleged sexual misconduct, however, Hammer refused to comment on the allegations at the time. (RELATED: ‘I Want To Take A Bite Out Of You’: Ex-Girlfriend Of Armie Hammer Speaks Out After People Accuse Him Of Cannibalism)

“I’m not responding to these bullshit claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for four months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic,” Hammer said in a statement to Page Six. “Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I’m grateful to them for that.”