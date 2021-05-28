REPORT: Miles Teller Punched In The Face During Hawaii Vacation

A wedding planner reportedly threw punches at actor Miles Teller during his Hawaiian vacation.

Teller was punched in the face Wednesday while attending a dinner at Monkeypod Kitchen in Maui with his wife Keleigh Sperry, TMZ reported Friday. Law enforcement sources told the outlet that Teller was confronted by a man while he was using the restroom in the middle of dinner. Teller reportedly threatened to press charges after the two got into a physical altercation outside of the bathroom.

Teller and Sperry ended up leaving the restaurant and Teller did not appear to be injured, according to the outlet.

The man who allegedly punched Teller claimed that the “Footloose” actor owed him $60,000 for services used during Teller’s wedding to Sperry in Maui, TMZ reported.

Law enforcement confirmed the incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday to TMZ. There were reportedly no arrests, but an investigation into the alleged altercation has been launched.

Sperry and Teller have been documenting their trip to Hawaii, where they have been spending time with actress Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers announced his surprise engagement to Woodley back in February.