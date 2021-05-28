2 People Die, 10 Go Missing After Boat Turns Over Off Florida Coast

Two people are dead and 10 missing after a boat overturned roughly 16 miles off the coast of Key West, according to the United States Coast Guard (USCG).

Eight people were rescued after the boat overturned around 1 p.m. EST, a press release shared by the USCG 7th District Southeast said.

#BREAKING @USCG assets rescued 8 people and recovered 2 bodies from the water at approximately 1 p.m., Thursday, 18 miles southwest of #KeyWest. #USCG assets are currently searching for another 10 possible people in the water. More updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/YbqEh9FxIL — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) May 27, 2021

“Our responders are focused on the search for survivors,” Senior Chief Seth Haynes, Key West command center supervisor said in a statement. “We will continue to search through the night for those reported missing, and if any mariners see or hear anything, to render assistance if possible and contact the Coast Guard.” (RELATED: Six People Rescued From Overturned Ship, 12 Reportedly Remain Missing)

The rescued boaters claimed they were traveling from Puerto de Mariel, Cuba, and had departed on Sunday. The boat reportedly capsized sometime Wednesday night, according to the USCG. It is unclear what type of vessel the boaters were using.

Cuba is located roughly 90 nautical miles south of Key West, Fox News reported.

The search for the missing boaters continued as of Friday morning. The U.S. Navy, Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission and U.S. Customs and Border Protections: Air and Marine Operations all are involved in the search, according to the USCG.