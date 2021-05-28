Prince Harry Reveals His Reaction To Learning About Meghan Markle’s Suicidal Thoughts

Prince Harry revealed the way he reacted to Meghan Markle telling him she was having suicidal thoughts during “The Me You Can’t See.”

Prince Harry admitted he didn’t know what to say to Markle when she first revealed the thoughts she’d been having back in 2019, the Daily Mail noted in an article published Friday.

Meghan Markle told Prince Harry she wanted to commit suicide — but that she would not act on the urge because she did not want to hurt him.https://t.co/g6Tk4K3ylk — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) May 21, 2021

“I’m somewhat ashamed of the way that I dealt with it,” Prince Harry told Oprah Winfrey during the show that aired Thursday. “And of course, because of the system that we were in and the responsibilities and the duties that we had, we had a quick cuddle and then we had to get changed to jump in a convoy with a police escort and drive to the Royal Albert Hall for a charity event. Then step out into a wall of cameras and pretend as though everything’s OK.” (RELATED: Prince Harry Reveals The Three Moments He Had Zero Control Over His Life)

Markle reportedly did not hurt herself because she didn’t want Prince Harry to go through losing “another woman” in his life, in reference to the death of his mother Princess Diana.

“The thing that stopped her from seeing it through was how unfair it would be on me after everything that had happened to my mum and to now be put in a position of losing another woman in my life, with a baby inside of her, our baby,” Prince Harry told Winfrey.

Markle first revealed she had suicidal thoughts to the public during a tell-all interview with Winfrey that aired in March.