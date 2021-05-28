Editorial

REPORT: NFL Insiders Believe The Jaguars Will Use Tim Tebow Like Taysom Hill

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - MAY 27: Tim Tebow #85 of the Jacksonville Jaguars participates in drills during Jacksonville Jaguars Training Camp at TIAA Bank Field on May 27, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

NFL insiders reportedly don’t believe Tim Tebow will actually play tight end for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Tebow’s arrival as a tight end in Jacksonville has dominated the headlines ever since he inked his deal, but things might not be as they appear. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

 

According to Diana Russini, insiders around the league believe Urban Meyer plans to use the Florida Heisman winner in a role similar to Taysom Hill for the Saints. She added that the belief is that he’ll be a quarterback in the wildcat formation.

You can listen to her full report below.

This is a really bad idea if it’s true. This is a stunningly bad idea from Urban Meyer if it’s true, and I say that as someone who hopes Tebow makes it.

Tebow’s time in the NFL as a quarterback wasn’t impressive, and he’s not nearly the athlete Taysom Hill is on the field.

If Urban Meyer plans for Tebow to be slinging passes in the NFL, then the Jaguars are in big trouble.

I had a lot of hope for Tebow in Jacksonville, but if the plan is truly for him to just be a wildcat QB, then this experiment won’t last long.