REPORT: Todd Phillips Has Reached A Deal To Write Another ‘Joker’ Film

Another “Joker” film is reportedly on the way.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, "Todd Phillips struck a deal to co-write the next Joker installment," but no further details were provided.

Phillips directed and produced the first film with Joaquin Phoenix, which turned into a mega-hit around the globe.

There’s long been rumors and chatter about a potential sequel, but there’s been very little concrete proof that it’s actually going to happen.

The fact that THR is reporting that Phillips has signed on for writing a second “installment” is about as much proof as we’ve ever had.

It’s pretty important to note that THR didn’t say whether or not the film is a sequel or prequel. “Joker” was already an origin story, which makes a prequel kind of dumb and an unnecessary.

It would have to be a sequel in order to be worth doing.

No matter what, I’m glad we’re getting another “Joker” movie. The first one was so damn great, and I can’t recommend it enough. If you haven’t seen it yet, go watch it ASAP. You can thank me later.

H/T: Outkick