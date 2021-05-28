REPORT: Todd Phillips Has Reached A Deal To Write Another ‘Joker’ Film

Another “Joker” film is reportedly on the way.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, “Todd Phillips struck a deal to co-write the next Joker installment,” but no further details were provided. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
Phillips directed and produced the first film with Joaquin Phoenix, which turned into a mega-hit around the globe.
There’s long been rumors and chatter about a potential sequel, but there’s been very little concrete proof that it’s actually going to happen.
The fact that THR is reporting that Phillips has signed on for writing a second “installment” is about as much proof as we’ve ever had.
View this post on Instagram
It’s pretty important to note that THR didn’t say whether or not the film is a sequel or prequel. “Joker” was already an origin story, which makes a prequel kind of dumb and an unnecessary.
It would have to be a sequel in order to be worth doing.
View this post on Instagram
No matter what, I’m glad we’re getting another “Joker” movie. The first one was so damn great, and I can’t recommend it enough. If you haven’t seen it yet, go watch it ASAP. You can thank me later.