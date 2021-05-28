REPORT: Wisconsin, Kansas USC, Tennessee And North Carolina State Will All Play In The Battle 4 Atlantis In 2022

The Battle 4 Atlantis will be loaded in 2022.
According to Jon Rothstein, Wisconsin, Kansas, Tennessee, USC, North Carolina State, Butler, Dayton, and BYU will headline the incredibly prestigious college basketball tournament. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
Sources: Kansas, Tennessee, USC, NC State, Wisconsin, Butler, Dayton, and BYU to headline 2022 Battle 4 Atlantis.https://t.co/Uzw9WnqZM4
— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 27, 2021
I love the fact that Wisconsin is part of this absolutely 2022 field. The Battle 4 Atlantis is one of the best events in all of college sports.
In terms of non-conference college basketball tournaments, it’s probably a lock for the top three, and the Badgers will be looking to show up and show out.
View this post on Instagram
Do I have any idea what our team will be like in the fall of 2022? Of course not, but I know that the Badgers will always be just fine with Greg Gard leading the way.
That statement might piss off some people, but it’s true.
View this post on Instagram
Now, we’ll get to showcase ourselves in front of the whole country. Inject that energy into my soul!