Students Attack 14-Year-Old In Classroom, Mom Joins In

High school students and a parent assaulted a 14-year-old girl in a classroom at Southern Guilford High School in Greensboro, North Carolina, Tuesday, authorities told WRAL News.

An altercation between some of the students had occurred previously at a school bus stop Monday. A girl involved in the bus stop fight recruited at least three students from other high schools, including a 37-year-old mother of one student, Captain Brian Hall of the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office told WRAL News. The girl propped open the door of the high school so everyone could access the campus and attack the student, WRAL News reported.

Although the 14-year-old girl does not have any major injuries, she has bruises and scratches on her face, WRAL News reported. (RELATED: High School Cheerleader Sucker-Punched, She Defends Herself, And It Was All Caught On Camera)

“I don’t understand how a grown woman could think to come and jump on a 14-year-old and think it was OK,” the 14-year-old’s mother told WRAL News.

Six juveniles, an 18-year-old and the mother who participated in the attack will probably face charges of misdemeanor assault and inciting a riot, Hall told WRAL News. Those who do not attend Southern Guilford High School will likely also face first-degree trespassing charges, he added.

“School fights, unfortunately, are not uncommon for us,” Hall told WRAL News. “We have our share of those every week. But you don’t see a lot where parents are involved. That kind of took it to a whole ‘nother level. I would suggest to the school system send a clear message that this type of behavior will not be tolerated, and if you behave this way, you forfeit your right to attend school here.”