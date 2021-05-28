Man Goes Viral For Claiming To Have Video Of A Sasquatch Watching Him In The Woods

One man has blown up on TikTok after claiming to have video of a sasquatch watching him.

TikTok user @mike_bodewitz shared a video of what he claims is a sasquatch deep in the woods down in a ravine watching him. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

His proof? There’s something that appears to be black and furry off in the distance. Give the video a watch below. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

The sasquatch theories might be the dumbest supernatural theories on the planet. As my dad likes to say, until they slap the dead bodies of one of these things on a cold steel slab for examination, then there’s zero reason to believe in them. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

This dude has a viral TikTok video all because off in the distance there’s something that looks dark behind a tree. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

If he thought it was a sasquatch, then start shooting. Imagine if you were the first person to kill a sasquatch. You would be famous all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

Here’s the other thing with Bodewitz, he has an entire saga of videos about this issue, and I’m not sure a single one is convincing.

As I said above, until one of these things is dead on the ground in front of me, I’ll continue to believe that the sasquatch theories are the dumbest out there. They’re just mind-bogglingly stupid.