Watch The Trailer For The Upcoming Series ‘Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol’

“Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol” looks like it’s going to be awesome.

The Peacock series is based on the hit book “The Lost Symbol” from Dan Brown, which is an installment in the Robert Langdon saga. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

While the novel takes place after the events of “Angels & Demons” and “The Da Vinci Code,” the TV series has been adapted as a prequel.

You can watch the preview below.

I am a huge fan of Dan Brown’s works. I absolutely love his books. They read more like movie scripts than they do books, and that’s fine with me.

They’re intense, full of action and suspense, keep you guessing and most importantly, always throw a few twists our way.

Three of them have been turned into movies with Tom Hanks as Langdon, with “The Da Vinci Code” being the most successful.

Now, Peacock is getting in on the action, and I’m here for it.

Also, do any of you remember all the outrage about “The Da Vinci Code” when it came out in 2003 because it claimed Jesus fathered an heir?

To this day, I don’t understand how people were so angry. It was the same thing with “Harry Potter.” It’s a fictional book. It’s not real. As my pastor said as a kid, if a fictional book shakes your faith, then your faith might not be as strong as you think.

The outrage was just so unnecessary.

Luckily, people have moved on from hating Dan Brown, and we’re now getting a series based on “The Lost Symbol.” There’s no official release date yet, but I’ll make sure to keep you all updated!